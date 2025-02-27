Minister Gurung Stresses Right Use of Social Networking Sites



Pokhara: Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung, has said the use of social networks must be well managed and respected. Putting forth his views during a session on ‘communications dialogue’ organized as part of the 12nd Nepal Literature Festival in Pokhara city on Thursday, Minister Gurung viewed it was essential to regulate the use and operation of social networking sites. The event was organized by the Bookworm Foundation.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Minister emphasized that the government has been proactive in advancing a bill concerning social networking sites to address the increasing disorder on digital platforms. He highlighted that failure to regulate could ultimately suppress freedom of expression entirely. Additionally, with many social networks not currently registered in Nepal, the government aims to ensure future registrations to maintain order.





The Minister further vowed to protect free speech and the right to information, asserting that anarchy and indiscipline on social media platforms cannot be tolerated. He stressed the importance of maintaining social harmony and ensuring it is not disrupted by the chaos often seen in digital interactions.

