Minister Khadka Pledges Restoration of Flood-Hit Melamchi, Helambu



Sindhupalchowk: Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Deepak Khadka, has announced that the government will take decisive action to reclaim areas in Melamchi and Helambu that were ravaged by floods.





According to National News Agency Nepal, during his visit to these areas, Minister Khadka revealed plans for the management of irrigation facilities, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to restore the region. He highlighted that a detailed project report is in the works to ensure irrigation access at Bhimtar of Indrawati rural municipality by diverting water from the Indrawati River.





Minister Khadka stressed the importance of providing irrigation facilities to hilly regions to boost agricultural production. The floods on June 15, 2021, resulted in significant loss of life and property in Melamchi and Helambu. During the minister’s visit, local residents presented a memorandum, urging the restoration of the affected areas.

