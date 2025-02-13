Miraz Appointed Vice Captain for Champions Trophy



Dhaka: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed Mehidy Hasan Miraz as the vice captain of the Tigers in their mission for ICC Champions Trophy. The 27-year-old allrounder has played 103 ODIs for Bangladesh and has the experience of leading the side in recent months in the West Indies when regular captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was absent due to injury.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Miraz has recently led Khulna Tigers to the playoffs of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). His side, though victorious in the Eliminator game, lost the Qualifier-2 game to Chittagong Kings, missing the chance to reach the BPL final. Despite this, his team finished as the third-placed side in the BPL, and Miraz was awarded the best player of the tournament for his allround performance. He amassed 355 runs and took 13 wickets in 14 matches.





Miraz has also been performing well in the ODI format, scoring three fifties in his last five matches. His recent form and leadership experience make him a suitable choice for the vice captaincy as Bangladesh prepares for the ICC Champions Trophy.

