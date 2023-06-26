General

The Ministry of Home Affairs has refuted a news report published today related to the case of fake Bhutanese refugees.

Stating that its serious attention was drawn towards the report published in a newspaper stating that the Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayankaji Shrestha had ordered the arrest of some individuals, the Ministry has said in a statement that no such order has been issued by the Home Minister.

A statement issued today by Ministry Spokesperson Kedarnath Sharma states that responsible media houses should be cautious that such acts could only benefit the groups trying to mislead the crime and corruption control campaign currently being conducted by the ministry.

The news report stating that the home minister instructed to do or not to do something targeted at particular individuals is misleading, fabricated and false.

"Since assuming office, the Home Minister has adopted zero tolerance towards corruption and instructed the security agencies including the Nepal Police to carry out clean, fair and pressure-free investigations and actions in all cases. At the same time, the Nepal Police has investigated the case of fake Bhutanese refugees, which is under due consideration of the respected court," reads the statement.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has requested all concerned to be sensitive towards verifying from the relevant agencies or officials when publishing any news on such issues concerned with the dispensation of justice.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal