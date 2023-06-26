General

A woman and her daughter were killed and two others injured in a road accident on the Barishal-Jhalakathi highway in Pratap Bazar area under Nalchity upazila of the district today.

The deceased were identified as Halima Begum, 35, wife of Firoz Khan, a resident of Rajapur upazila under Patuakhali district and her daughter Soa Moni, 17.

The accident occurred in the area when a Barishal-bound truck collided head-on with a CNG-run auto rickshaw around 6am, leaving four passengers of the CNG injured, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nalchity Police Station Ataur Rahman said.

The injured were taken to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital where on-duty doctor declared the mother and daughter dead, he said.

Police seized both the vehicles from the spot, he added.

A case was filed in the connection, the OC added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha