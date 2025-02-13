Contact Us
Nagorik Committee Advocates Banning Awami League Through Political and Judicial Means: Samantha Sharmin


Sylhet: Jatiya Nagorik Committee spokesperson Samantha Sharmin today stated that a verbal ban on the Awami League for the July-August genocide is insufficient, advocating instead for a ban through political and judicial processes. “Sheikh Hasina should be brought back to the country to face capital punishment for her crimes. Those directly or indirectly involved in the genocide should be brought to justice,” she told reporters at Kabi Nazrul auditorium in Sylhet.



According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Samantha Sharmin participated in the Sylhet divisional representative meeting of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee. She emphasized that the main objective of the Nagorik Committee is not to hold elections but to ensure that those responsible for mass killings are prosecuted.



Sharmin also addressed the UN report’s recommendation against banning the Awami League, stating, “The supporters of fascism are still active in the country. We are observing the despicable attempts not to ban the Awami League. The nation will remember those who make such attempts.”

