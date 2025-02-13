World Radio Day 2025 Celebrated in Rangpur with Focus on Climate Change



Rangpur: The World Radio Day-2025 was observed with a series of engaging programs centered around the theme ‘Radio and Climate Change’ in Rangpur today. Rangpur Kendra of Bangladesh Betar organized the events, which included a vibrant procession, a discussion session, various indoor and outdoor competitions, and a cultural function.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the officials, employees, and artists of the Regional Station of Bangladesh Betar participated in the morning procession, which started from Rangpur Kendra and traversed through different roads in the city.





A discussion was subsequently held in the studio of Bangladesh Betar, Rangpur Kendra, to commemorate the day. The session was chaired by Abdur Rahim, the Regional Director of Bangladesh Betar, Rangpur Kendra. The event saw the attendance of all officers, employees, artists, and technicians associated with Bangladesh Betar, Rangpur Kendra.

