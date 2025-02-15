National Consensus Commission’s Inaugural Meeting to be Addressed by Chief Adviser



Dhaka: The first meeting of the National Consensus Commission with political parties is set to take place this afternoon. Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, who also serves as the chairman of the commission, will address the gathering.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the meeting is scheduled to commence at 3 pm at the Foreign Service Academy, as confirmed by sources from the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing. A delegation from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, will attend the meeting, as reported by BNP Media Cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan. Additionally, representatives from other political parties are expected to participate.





On Thursday, the interim government established the seven-member National Consensus Commission under the leadership of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus. The commission’s purpose is to engage with political parties to discuss recommendations from six commissions aimed at achieving consensus on various political, constitutional, and electoral reform agendas.





The commission’s other members include Prof Ali Riaz, head of the Constitutional Reform Commission; Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, head of the Public Administration Reform Commission; Safar Raj Hossain, head of the Police Reform Commission; Badiul Alam Majumder, head of the Election Reform Commission; Justice Emdadul Haque, head of the Judiciary Reform Commission; and Dr Iftekharuzzaman, head of the Anti-Corruption Reform Commission.





The National Consensus Commission is tasked with completing its consensus-building activities within a six-month period. The Chief Adviser’s Office (CAO) is providing secretarial services to the commission.

