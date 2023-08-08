General

The National Energy Security Day will be observed tomorrow with the theme, "Smart Bangladesher Prottay Jalani Sasray" commemorating the historic decision of acquisition of five gas fields by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 9 in 1975.

On August 9 in 1975, Bangabandhu, the greatest Bangali of all time, bought five gas fields -- Titas Habiganj Rashidpur Kailastila and Bakhrabad -- from the global gasoline giant 'Shell Oil' for the state at a nominal price. The government has been observing the day as the National Energy Security Day since 2010.

Commemorating Bangabandhu's such bold steps, the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been ensuring uninterrupted energy supply in the country for the last 15 years.

The present government declared Vision-2041 (Happy and Prosperous Developed Country), election pledges and Five Year Plan along with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030 with a target to ensure "Sustainable Energy for All". Petrobangla and Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation under the Energy and Mineral Resources Division and its subordinate departments/organizations/institutions are working sincerely to ensure energy security for all.

Till now these five gas fields are playing vital role in the economic development of the country and ensuring energy security.

Following Bangabandhu's energy policy, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government is implementing different initiatives attaching highest priority to the energy sector, considering it as the main element for economic growth to achieve the 'Vision-2041'.

A total of five gas fields, including Sundalpur, Srikail, Rupganj, Bhola North and Jakiganj, were explored during the Awami League regime. About 10,000 line kilometers of 2-D seismic survey and 1,536 square kilometers of 3-D seismic survey are currently in progress to discover more gas fields.

The gas production from domestic sources was increased by about 1000 MMCFD between 2009 and 2023 because of the government's pragmatic steps. The gas production in January 2009 was 1,744 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD), which now stands at 3,300 MMCFD, including the imported LNG.

To ensure balanced development across the country, the gas network has been extended to Rajshahi and construction of the Bogra- Rangpur-Syedpur pipeline is underway.

Besides, based on the country's gas demand till 2041, the process of setting up a land-based LNG terminal at Matarbari with a capacity of 1,000 cubic feet per day is underway.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha