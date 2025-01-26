NBR Chairman Urges Businessmen to Shun Mindset of Availing Tax Exemptions



Dhaka: National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan today urged all concerned, including the business community, to shun the tendency to avail only tax exemptions in the name of expanding businesses. “There is a tendency among our business people and that is without Tax and VAT exemptions, the businesses will not grow. They have to come out from such attitude,” he said while speaking at a seminar marking the International Customs Day-2025 held at the Multipurpose Hall of the NBR in the capital’s Agargaon area. Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed spoke at the seminar as the chief guest.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Rahman mentioned that developed countries attained growth although there are no such VAT and tax exemptions. “Please try to calculate your business accounts including VAT and tax, if it seems feasible to you then go for that business, otherwise…,” he advised. The NBR Chairman also urged them to turn away from the reluctant attitude to bag tax exemptions at any cost for the sake of businesses.





“My personal opinion is that our main problem is our governance, we can’t open various sectors for all of our businesses,” he said. Rahman, also the secretary of the Internal Resources Division (IRD), mentioned that if the sectors can be opened and competition among the business people can be enhanced, then it would be automatically corrected.

