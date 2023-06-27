Key Issues, politics

Joint General Secretary of the Nepali Congress, Badri Prasad Pande, has said Nepali Congress should be strengthened for institutionalized development of democracy in the country. He pointed out the need for making NC a robust party while addressing an interaction with party cadres here Monday.

"NC is the political party devoted to people's service. It forwards development and institutionalizes democracy," he asserted, adding that the weaknesses in the party must be curbed from the local level.

It is time to free NC of foibles and flaws, according to him.

District level leaders as Khagendra Singh Dhami, Narendra Singh Thapa, Chakra Bahadur Chand, Dipendra Bahadur Chand and cadres of the party attended the interaction programme.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal