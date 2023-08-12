General

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) organised a rally of electric vehicles to encourage and promote the use of electric vehicles to increase the consumption of clean green energy produced within the country. The event took place on the 38th anniversary of the NEA.

The rally that began from the NEA headquarters at Ratnapark went through Maitighar, New Baneshwor, Tinkune, Sinamangal, Airport, Gaushala, Chabahil, Maharajgunj, Lajimpat, Lainchaur and Durbar Marga before concluding at Ratnapark.

Inaugurating the rally, Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Shakti Bahadur Basnet said the government has a policy to increase consumption of electricity produced within the country, and encourage and promote the use of electric appliances and vehicles for clean environment. He stressed the need for the use of electric vehicles to reduce dependence on petroleum products.

Others present on the occasion were the ministry secretary Dinesh Kumar Ghimire, NEA executive director Kulman Ghising, office bearers of the Automobiles Association of Nepal and the users of electric vehicles.

The NEA has adopted a policy of purchasing only electric vehicles for urban areas, and converting fuel vehicles into electric ones. It has constructed charging stations in various 51 places, and the construction process has initiated in 13 additional places, said the NEA. Similarly, the construction of charging stations is underway in more than 100 places across the country, it was informed. ---

Source: National News Agency