NPL 2025: Sudurpaschim Royals Batting Against Karnali Yaks


Kathmandu: In the ongoing second edition of Nepal Premier League (NPL), the second match is being played between Sudurpaschim Royals and Karnali Yaks in the TU International Cricket Ground today. Karnali Yaks chose fielding after winning the toss. Sudurpaschim playing under Captain Dipendra Singh Airee is aiming third straight win.



According to National News Agency Nepal, Karnali Yaks, playing under Captain Sompal Kami, is yearning for the second victory. Karnali had lost to Chitwan Rhino in the first match, while it defeated Lumbini Lions in the second match played last Saturday.

