NPL: Biratnagar Kings Choose to Bowl After Winning Toss



Npl: Kathmandu Gorkhas and Biratnagar Kings faced off in the second match of the day in the Nepal Premier League at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Stadium. Biratnagar, led by captain Sandeep Lamichhane, won the toss and opted to bowl.





According to National News Agency RSS, Kathmandu Gorkhas, captained by Karan KC, had defeated defending champions Janakpur Bolts in the opening match but lost their second match to Sudurpaschim Royals. Biratnagar Kings, on the other hand, had won their first match against Pokhara Avengers.





In today’s earlier match, Karnali Yaks defeated Lumbini Lions by 9 wickets to secure their first win in the 2025 Nepal Premier League (NPL).

