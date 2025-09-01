Nurturing of Art, Literature, and Culture Inevitable for Prosperity: President Paudel



Kathmandu: President Ramchandra Paudel has articulated the necessity of advancing art, literature, music, and culture, alongside nurturing academia, for the prosperity of the country. During the distribution of awards to the winners of the National Poetry Festival, 2082, organized by the Nepal Academy, President Paudel underscored the importance of the academic sector’s development, asserting that mere physical development is insufficient for the nation’s prosperity.





According to National News Agency Nepal, President Paudel called on all actors and stakeholders to play their roles in safeguarding Nepal’s diverse linguistic, ethnic, and cultural heritage. He highlighted the Nepal Academy’s crucial role in promoting Nepal’s identity globally through academic endeavors.





The President remarked on Nepal’s global significance, referencing its status as the home of Mount Everest, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha, and its history as an independent nation. He emphasized the Academy’s responsibility to academically establish the achievements gained through the struggles and sacrifices of the Nepali people, expressing confidence in the Academy’s ability to fulfill its responsibilities effectively.





President Paudel also stressed the integral role of language and literature in defining a nation’s identity. He described literature as the artistic expression of language, embodying knowledge, values, culture, and life. He noted that literature and society are interconnected, providing limitless education, messages, awareness, thoughts, and analysis.





The President congratulated the poets securing the top ten places in the National Poetry Festival 2082, presenting them with certificates and awards and wishing for their continued creative progress. The award recipients included Avinash Bhattarai, Karn Sanjay, Kishan Paudel, Goma Shrestha, Chandramani Chapagai, Tulsi KC, Rama Subedi ‘Mirma’, Samuel Koirala Bishwakarma, Sandhya Maharjan, and Sirjan Abiral.





Chancellor of the Academy, Bhupal Rai, shared that they are operating under the motto ‘All Languages, All Knowledge, and All Wisdom’ through the Rara Declaration. Member Secretary Dr. Dhan Prasad Subedi informed attendees that arrangements have been made for presenting and evaluating poems in all languages at the poetry festival for the past three years.





Academy Member Baba Basnet noted that the poetry festival began in 2022. During the event, awardee Karn Sanjay recited a poem in Maithili, Tulsi KC recited in Nepali, and Sandhya Maharjan recited in Nepal Bhasa.

