Objective Journalism Seen as Crucial for Democracy’s Institutionalization



Khulna: Speakers at a meeting in Khulna today emphasized that objective journalism is a vital component for the institutionalization of democracy. They urged journalists in both print and electronic media to collaborate and ensure objective reporting.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, government officials, political and professional leaders, and journalists made these observations during the 15th founding anniversary of the daily Kaler Kantha at the Khulna Press Club. The event was addressed by Divisional Commissioner Firoj Sarker, Deputy Inspector General of Police of Khulna Range Rezaul Haque, Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police Zulfiker Ali Haider, Deputy Commissioner of Khulna Muhammad Saiful Islam, and city unit convener of BNP Advocate Shafiqul Alam Mona, with Kaler Kantho Bureau Chief HM Alauddin presiding.





Local leaders from various political and social organizations, including Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Jatiya Party, Shramik Dal, Jatiya Nagorik Committee, and Nagorik Samaj, as well as journalist leaders, also participated in the discussions. The speakers highlighted the dangers of yellow journalism, describing it as harmful to national progress and prosperity, and called for a collective effort to resist it in the interest of national welfare.





Divisional Commissioner Firoj Sarker stressed the importance of journalists possessing a solid understanding of media ethics, stating that such knowledge is essential for accurate reporting on any issue. The meeting underscored the need for journalism to be free from misinformation, disinformation, and mal-information to better serve the public and support democratic processes.

