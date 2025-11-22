Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Oli Calls for Government Led by People’s Elected Representatives


Kathmandu: CPN (UML) Chair KP Sharma Oli has called for reinforcing a system that ensures only representatives elected by the people participate in the functioning of the government. Speaking at a mass gathering organized by the party at Bhrikutimandap today, the former Prime Minister stated that the government’s recommendation, following the Gen Z movement, to dissolve the House of Representatives did not uphold the spirit of the Constitution.



According to National News Agency RSS, addressing the gathering as well, party General Secretary Shankar Pokhrel claimed that the party would continue to work actively toward strengthening the Constitution and democracy.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.