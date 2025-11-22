Oli Calls for Government Led by People’s Elected Representatives



Kathmandu: CPN (UML) Chair KP Sharma Oli has called for reinforcing a system that ensures only representatives elected by the people participate in the functioning of the government. Speaking at a mass gathering organized by the party at Bhrikutimandap today, the former Prime Minister stated that the government’s recommendation, following the Gen Z movement, to dissolve the House of Representatives did not uphold the spirit of the Constitution.





According to National News Agency RSS, addressing the gathering as well, party General Secretary Shankar Pokhrel claimed that the party would continue to work actively toward strengthening the Constitution and democracy.

