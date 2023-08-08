General

A person died and six others including three children went missing when a house was buried in landslide at Sigre of Bagmati Rural Municipality-5 in Makwanpur district.

District Police Office Makwanpur informed that a house belonging to Akkal Bahadur Syangtan from Sigre Dovan was buried in the landslide where Syangtan's wife, Shanta Maya, 55 was killed.

The Police added that those gone missing in the landslide are- Akkal Bahadur, his daughter Shila, son-in-law Jivan Pahari, grand daughter Dibya Pahari, and grandson Milan Pahari, and guest Pasang Pahari originally from Hariharpur of Sindhuli.

Police have reached the accident site and rescue efforts are going on, according to spokesperson at District Police Office, Tek Bahadur Karki.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal