Ongoing DITF Sees Mad Rush of Visitors



Dhaka: The Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) 2025 experienced a frantic rush of visitors on Friday and Saturday as many visitors took the opportunity to do shopping and hang out at the fair venue. Impact of the enormous crowd was reflected well in the sales volume, thanks to the increased discounts and offers, provided by the participating local or multinational businesses at the fair.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the flagship trade show of the country is being held at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre (BCFEC) in Purbachal. The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) under the Ministry of Commerce has organised the event aiming to promote local products and services to global buyers, making the fair a massive matchmaking platform. Traders also expressed satisfaction over the increased number of buyers that transformed into better sales.





Visitors from different walks of life had started visiting the fair since the opening of the gates in the morning. Long queues formed outside the venue early in the morning, with visitors eager to take advantage of exclusive discounts and offers. Talking to BSS, Tarin, a resident of Rampura area, said that visiting the trade fair is a great experience for her. ‘I came with my husband and two sons. Although the venue is far away, the well-maintained roads made our journey smooth,” she added.





Tareq Bin Abdullah from Motijheel, visiting for the first time since the venue moved to Purbachal, expressed satisfaction over the measures taken by the government to make a hassle-free journey from Motijheel to Purbachal. BRTC’s dedicated bus service is being available alongside Uber service at a special discount to facilitate the travel of buyers and visitors to and from the fair venue.





Nahar, enjoying the outing with their parents, said, “We’re having so much fun! We had ice cream, and we’re buying toys. We expect to come again.” However, some sellers expressed concern about sales performance. They said many visitors were there to look around rather than shopping.





The month-long exhibition will conclude on 31 January. Some 361 pavilions or stalls or restaurants of different categories have been allocated in favour of local producing and exporters firms, general business establishments and foreign business entities in a cent percent transparent manner. Besides, textiles, machineries, carpets, cosmetics and beauty aids, electrical and electronics, furniture, jute and jute products, household items, leather or artificial leather, leather products including shoes, sports goods, sanitary wares, toys, stationery, cookeries, plastics, melamine polymers, herbal, toiletries, imitation jewellery, processed food, fast food, handicrafts, home decor etc. are being displayed and sold at the fair.





Eleven foreign companies have set up their stalls to showcase their products and services, adding an international flavour to the fair, according to the officials. The pavilion and stall allocation process, along with ticketing, has been fully digitised for the first time. This online approach is expected to streamline the experience for both exhibitors and visitors.





This year, the trade fair includes several new features commemorating the martyrs of the July-August uprising, officials said. They said two special corners, named after Shaheed Abu Sayeed and Shaheed Mir Mugdha, have been set up to honour their sacrifices. A Youth Pavilion has also been introduced, designed to inspire and engage visitors.

