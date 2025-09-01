Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

PM Oli and Russian Federation President Putin Meet in Tianjin


Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin have held a meeting today. PM Oli, who is currently in Tianjin, China, to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Plus Summit, held the meeting with President Putin.



According to National News Agency Nepal, during the meeting, the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues concerning bilateral relations between the two countries. They also deliberated on further strengthening cooperation through the exchange of high-level visits and enhancing cooperation across various sectors including economics, education, culture, information technology, and investment.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.