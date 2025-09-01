PM Oli and Russian Federation President Putin Meet in Tianjin



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin have held a meeting today. PM Oli, who is currently in Tianjin, China, to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Plus Summit, held the meeting with President Putin.





According to National News Agency Nepal, during the meeting, the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues concerning bilateral relations between the two countries. They also deliberated on further strengthening cooperation through the exchange of high-level visits and enhancing cooperation across various sectors including economics, education, culture, information technology, and investment.

