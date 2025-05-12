PM Oli Extends Ubhauli Festival Best Wishes



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has extended best wishes to all Nepali citizens on the occasion of the cultural Ubhauli festival. He took to a social platform to wish that the festival would be an inspiration for us to promote mutual goodwill, unity, and prosperity.





According to National News Agency Nepal, “Today is Chandi Poornima, the Ubhauli festival. Hearty best wishes to all the Nepalis including the Kirant community on the occasion of the Ubhauli festival 2082 BS,” the Prime Minister writes.





The Ubhauli festival that recognizes the co-existence of nature and climate in the Nepali-like agricultural society provides an opportunity to express our gratitude to our customs, culture, and natural cycle, according to the Prime Minister.

