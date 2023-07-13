General

The Kathmandu police have arrested an absconding person in connection with the fake Bhutanese refugee scam. Keshab Tuladhar of Asan in Kathmandu was arrested from Sano Bharyang in Kathmandu, said Superintendent of Police Rabindra Regmi, also spokesperson for the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office.

Tuladhar has been sent to the district police range, Teku, Kathmandu for an investigation, he said. So far, 19 people have been arrested in connection with the scam.

Source: National News Agency Nepal