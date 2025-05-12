Province and Local Levels Urged to Enhance Organizational Efficiency Through Budget Reforms



Kathmandu: The province and local levels should be encouraged to make their organizations prompt through the upcoming fiscal year’s budget. Submitting a list of recommendations to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel on Monday, the Federalism and Localization Centre has suggested that needed reforms and revisions were expected along with the participation of province and local levels based on the experiences of implementation of federalism.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the organization and management survey should be carried out to either handover to province and local levels or to cut short the federal organizations as per the spirit of federalism. Similarly, the trends of spearheading projects and plans, by overriding the rights of the province and local levels, from the federal government’s ministries or agencies should be terminated.





The other recommendation includes avoiding the election constituency infrastructure development programme at any cost, Centre’s Executive Director Prakash Pantha said. It stated that the budget should be allocated on the basis of the ministries’ capacity in spending and ending duplication in projects and programmes among the three layers of government.

