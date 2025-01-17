RAB Captures Abductor and Rescues Kidnapped Girl in Gazipur



Gazipur: The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has successfully apprehended an abductor and rescued a kidnapped girl in the Kaliakoir Thana area of Gazipur. The operation was carried out by a joint team from RAB-13 and the Crime Prevention Specialised Company (CPSC) of RAB-1 at the Savar Camp.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the abductor, identified as Md Sohag Mian, 20, son of Md Rashidar Rahman from the village of Tongbhanga in Hatibandha upazila of Lalmonirhat district, was arrested based on a tip-off. The raid took place in the Safipur Bowbazar area on Thursday night, leading to the capture of Sohag Mian and the rescue of the victim.





The RAB handed over the suspect and the rescued girl to the Hatibandha police station in the Lalmonirhat district. The press release stated that Sohag Mian, along with an accomplice, forcibly abducted the girl from her home on the evening of December 23, 2024.





The victim’s mother subsequently filed a case with the Hatibandha police station on December 28, 2024, prompting the authorities to take swift action.

