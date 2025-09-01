Recognizing Good People Means Inspiring Their Ideal Works: Chair Dahal



Kathmandu: CPN (Maoist Centre) chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has emphasized the importance of recognizing contributors as a means to inspire them to further enhance their performance for the country. Speaking at the ‘Asian Business Achievement Awards 2025’ organized to honor national and international personalities excelling in various professions and businesses across Asian countries, Dahal underscored the motivational aspect of such acknowledgments.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the event was held on the 17th anniversary of Season Media. Dahal expressed his belief that acknowledging the efforts of individuals serves as an incentive, motivating them to channel additional energy towards betterment.





Chair of the Nepal Chamber of Commerce, Kamlesh Kumar Agrawal, reiterated the sentiment, stating that opportunities to honor hardworking individuals generate positive energy. He highlighted the potential impact this recognition could have on fostering a culture of excellence.





Additionally, Lalitpur Metropolitan City Mayor Chiribabu Maharjan discussed the challenges faced in executing good work within the country. Despite these challenges, he noted that several notable accomplishments have been achieved, demonstrating the resilience and dedication of those involved.





Pradeep Raj Onta, President of Season Media, shared insights on the organization’s 17-year journey of honoring individuals who have excelled in social, cultural, and business fields. This year, Season Media recognized 29 individuals from various Asian countries for their significant contributions in diverse fields.





Among the honorees was Rajendra Malla, former president of the Nepal Chamber of Commerce, who was celebrated for his contributions at the event.

