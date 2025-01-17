Rehman Sobhan Advocates for Special Environment Commission



Dhaka: Noted economist Professor Rehman Sobhan has called upon the interim government to establish a special commission dedicated to environmental protection. This appeal was made during the opening session of a conference organized jointly by Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) and Bangladesh Poribesh Network (BEN), marking the 25th anniversary of BAPA at the TSC auditorium of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Professor Sobhan highlighted the increasing cost of land due to the market economy, which has led to the encroachment on agricultural, reserved lands, and forest areas for residential and business expansion, resulting in environmental degradation. He emphasized the need for a collective approach and cooperation to address environmental issues. “Our first job should be the formation of a special commission to determine what we should do in this regard,” Sobhan stated.





He also pointed out that while many commissions have been established by the government to address various issues, no significant steps have been taken for environmental protection. Professor Sobhan urged the government to abandon projects that harm the environment, specifically mentioning the Kaptai Hydraulic Power Plant in Chittagong Hill Tracts. He noted that the project failed to resolve fuel scarcity and instead displaced locals and harmed the environment.





The opening session of the two-day conference was presided over by BAPA president Dr. Nur Mohammad, with Professor Dr. Nazrul Islam, founder of BEN, presenting the keynote paper. During his address, Dr. Nur Mohammad Talukder expressed disappointment that BAPA, despite its successes over the past 25 years, has not launched significant movements for environmental protection. He stressed the importance of identifying and supporting victims of environmental degradation across the country.





The conference featured speeches from notable figures such as the Vice Chancellor of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University Dr. Mohammad Abdul Latif, Global Coordinator of BEN Professor Dr. Khalekuzzaman, BAPA vice president Dr. Mustafizur Rahman, general secretary of BAPA Alamgir Kabir, BAPA treasurer Zakir Hossen, and joint secretary Prof. Dr. Ahmed Kamruzzaman Majumder. The event is set to conclude on Saturday afternoon, with Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan joining as the chief guest.

