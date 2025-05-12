Role of Education Crucial in Social Transformation: DPM Singh



Rasuwa: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development, Prakashman Singh, emphasized the pivotal role of education in societal transformation during his address at the golden jubilee celebration of Kalika Himalaya Secondary School in Kalika rural municipality-2, Rasuwa district. Singh asserted that the development of education is essential for the country’s growth, job creation, and economic prosperity.





According to National News Agency Nepal, DPM Singh highlighted the government’s focus on infrastructure development alongside reforms in the education and health sectors. He stressed the importance of integrating information and technology through education to foster infrastructure development. Singh also noted that the coalition government, formed by two major parties, has set the country on a path toward stability and prosperity. He addressed public dissatisfaction with the current governance system, explaining that the coalition aims to improve citizens’ lives and maintain the existing system. Singh assured that the coalition government would continue its tenure.





Additionally, House of Representatives member Mohan Acharya emphasized the need to promote vocational education to enhance the education sector and create a skilled workforce. Acharya pointed out the significant shortage of skilled professionals in agriculture, IT, engineering, and medical fields in the country. He urged the government and civic bodies to facilitate student enrollment in these areas to address the human resources gap.





Harikrishna Devkota, Chairperson of both the Golden Jubilee Main Organizing Committee and Kalika rural municipality, stated that the education sector has seen reforms since the establishment of the local government. He revealed that the local government has been allocating budgets for educational development according to its annual policies and programs.





During the event, DPM Singh honored several individuals for their significant contributions to the school and the local education sector. Radha Pandey, Principal of Kalika Himalaya Secondary School, informed that the school, established in 2032 BS, currently enrolls around 700 students.

