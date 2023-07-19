General

Classes in the first year honours courses in the 2022-23 academic year at Rajshahi University (RU) will begin from September 25 next.

Prior to this, admission in the courses will start from August 1 and that will continue until September 1, said a notice signed by Prof Abdus Salam, Registrar of RU, here today.

Viva voce of the merit listed students will also start from August 1.

Earlier, the admission test of the country's second largest public university was held from May 29 to 31.

In the three-day entry test, a total of 1,78,591 students appeared fighting for 4,467 seats in 59 departments under 10 faculties and two institutes this year.

A total of 72,065 students appeared in the test under 'A' unit consisting of 27 departments belonging to Arts, Law, Social Science and Fine Art faculties and the Institute of Education and Research, followed by 30,675 students in 'B' unit consisting with six departments belonging to Business Studies Faculty and the Institute of Business Administration.

Besides, 75,851 students appeared in the 'C' unit test with 26 departments belonging to the faculties of Science, Agriculture, Engineering, Bioscience, and Geosciences.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha