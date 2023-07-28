General

The international flights have been affected after the server conked out at Immigration Office of the Tribhuvan International Airport today.

The server went down at immigration office, thereby affecting international flights since 3:00 pm. Chief immigration officer Ram Bandhu Sedhai informed that although the server stopped functioning at office, international flights were managed manually. Repairing server is undergoing now, he added.

He further informed that the flight service have been continued with manual management of system service.

The airport office has also said the international flights were not disrupted but partially affected.

Source: National News Agency