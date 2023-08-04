Games, sports

Sports personality and former national footballer Hasanuzzaman Khan Bablu today recalled the outstanding contribution of Shaheed captain late Sheikh Kamal to the field of sports and games alongside the cultural arena, terming him as a man with "multidimensional talents".

On the eve of the 74th birth anniversary of Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bablu said he (Sheikh Kamal) took the country's sports and culture to a unique height after independence. Bangladesh would have immensely benefited from these fields if he was alive today.

Talking to BSS, Bablu, one of the very close footballers of Sheikh Kamal, said: "It was sad that we lost him in his prime. He was a great sports personality all the time ... Bangladesh would have benefitted immensely through his modern approach, but sadly, his eventful life was cut short cruelly by the cowards on August 15, 1975."

He said Kamal used to enjoy sports with great passion and was always eager to come forward to help for the development of sports in Bangladesh.

"His vision changed the concept of football and ushered in the introduction of modern football in Bangladesh. As I was a very prominent member of the Brothers Union, he asked me to join his beloved Abahani Club for the next football season, which I promised to do, but his great majestic career was cut short due to killing by misguided army personnel," he added.

Bablu, who was most well known for representing Gopibagh-based Brothers Union Club at his time, said 'Kamal Bhai' was equally a genius at sports, games and cultural fields that attracted the youths to build themselves as good citizens of the country through games and sports.

"Sadly, his dazzling career was not allowed to blossom as he was assassinated along with Bangabandhu in 1975 ... Sheikh Kamal would have been the greatest sports organizer in the country, if he is alive today," said the former national footballer.

I still feel the vacant of Kamal Bhai in the sports arena of the country because we lost him untimely. He used to lead a very simple life and also a humble person, despite being a son of Bangabandhu, said the national sports awardee.

Bablu said he was a regular visitor to the camp of Dhaka University ground of the national football team which was preparing to participate in the Merdeka Cup Football Tournament in Malaysia.

A memorable incident happened in my life in 1975. "I still remember the day during the Dhaka University inter-hall competition one day, Kamal Bhai, wearing a jersey, called me to sit beside him for a photo session and as a young footballer at that time I was really overwhelmed with joy, recalled Bablu."

"I remember Kamal Bhai with the fondest memory and pray for the peace of his departed soul .... his untimely death caused an irreparable loss to the country's sports arena which can never be recovered, Bablu concluded."

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha