A short film 'Lilami' has been released. The film is focused on sufferings faced by the youths in country.

Executive Producer Jeevan Bhandari informed that the short movie was released through CTC Entertainment YouTube channel on the occasion of International Youth Day today. The film depicts how Nepali youths have faced problems in different fronts, and how their capacities can be leveraged for greater good of the country.

Journalist Ramji Gyawali is the director of the short movie. Director Gyawali has already directed more than one dozen of short movies while executive producer Bhandari has written script and songs of other short movie.

Mahesh Khadka, Sabina Raut, Deepak Dhakal, Narayan Kandel, Rajesh Bhattarai, Sudin Shrestha, Shibu Pandey, among others starred the 'Lilami' written by Pawan Basyal.

'Lilami' also features the story of youths being forced to go to abroad after not getting any opportunity and support in the country.

Source: National News Agency