Soumya Sarkar Makes Comeback in BPL After Injury



Dhaka: Opener Soumya Sarkar made a comeback to competitive cricket with a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match between Rangpur Riders and Durbar Rajshahi today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Soumya, who is an integral part of Rangpur and helped them win the Global Super League (GSL) trophy in the West Indies, was expected to play from the start of the tournament but was unable to due to an injury and fever.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Soumya was sidelined after sustaining a finger injury during his stint with the Bangladesh national team during the Caribbean tour in December last year. His return was further delayed by a viral fever.





Before his injury, Soumya was in good form. He contributed significantly to Ranpur’s GSL title win, scoring 73 off 73 balls in the final ODI match against the West Indies, followed by 43 off 32 balls in a T20 match during the same series.





Overall, Soumya has been working towards regaining his peak form. He has played 16 Tests, 75 ODIs, and 87 T20 matches for the national team.

