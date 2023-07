General

FM Subrota Biswas and FM Mehdi Hasan Parag took

joint lead in the points table with maximum five points each after fifth

round matches of Shofi Uddin Shah International FIDE Rating Chess Tournament

which is now being held now at Bangladesh Chess Federation hall-room.

IM Mohammad Minhaz Uddin following the leaders closely with 4.5 points.

Fourteen players are sharing the third position with four points.

They are FM Md Sharif Hossain, FM Nayem Haque, FM Mohmmad Javed, Alekhya

Mukhopadhyay of India, Jabed Al Azad, Sourav Choubey of India, CM Md. Abzid

Rahman, CM Md Jamal Uddin, CM Md Sariatullah, CM Md Sajidul Haque, Delwar

Hossain, FM Md Saif Uddin, Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, Srivansh Tiwari of India.

The day's fifth round matches held today (Wednesday), FM Subrota Biswas beat

FM Mohammad Javed, FM Mehdi Hasan Parag beat Alekhya Mukhopadhyay, IM

Mohammad Minhaz Uddin beat Swarnavo Choudhury, CM Md Abzid Rahman beat Md.

Sirajul Islam, CM Md. Jamal Uddin Kazi Afsan Rawnak, CM Md Sariatullah beat

Md Mahbubur Rahman, FM Md Sharif Hossain drew with FM Nayem Haque, Jabed Al

Azad drew with Choubey Saurabh, CM Md Sajidul Haque beat Din Mohammad, Delwar

Hossain beat Israt Jahan Diba, FM Md Saif Uddin beat Kazi Zarin Tasnim,

Mohammad Shafiqul Islam beat WCM Nusrat Jahan Alo and Sivansh Tiwari beat Md

Asadujjaman.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha