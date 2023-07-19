Science & Technology

The government has cancelled the summer vacation for secondary schools and colleges across the country for this year.

"The class activities at all the schools and colleges across the country will continue from Sunday," said a press release here today.

Noting that the decision was made at a meeting between Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and the representatives of agitating teachers, demanding nationalization of secondary level educational institutions, at International Mother Language Institute, the release said the summer vacation will be adjusted with the winter vacation.

The education minister urged the teachers to complete classes and evaluations apart from holding the annual exams by November 30 this year, considering the next parliamentary polls.

In the meeting, Dr Dipu Moni informed that two separate committees will be formed with experts for considering the matter of nationalizing the educational institutions in the last week of August.

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, Senior Secretary of Technical and Madrasah Education Division Md Kamal Hossain and Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) Director General Professor Nehal Ahmed were present at the meeting, among others.

Earlier, the Primary and Mass Education Ministry issued a notification cancelling the summer vacation primary schools across the country considering the students' study gaps due to natural calamities cyclone 'Mocha', floods and heat waves.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha