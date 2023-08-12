Games, sports

Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim, popularly known as junior Tamim in the domestic cricket circuit, got a maiden call-up in the national team as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup today.

Tanzid Tamim replaced senior opener Tamim Iqbal, who was ruled out due to his back injury, in the opening slot after a brilliant performance in the recently concluded Emerging Asia Cup. Naim Sheikh is the other opener in the team.

The inclusion of Tanzid, a member of the Under-19 World Cup winning squad, signaled the fact that the BCB is looking for the future prospect.

Shamim Patwari, a teammate of Tanzid in the Under-19 team, who had already put up a good performance in T20 International, made the cut in the ODI team for the first time.

As it was speculated, there was no place for Mahmudullah Riyad, so as Afif Hossain, who failed to impress the selectors following his failure in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

Mahmudullah got a ray of hope when he was included in the fitness camp but eventually he failed to make the cut.

"There was long discussion with Mahmudullah," chief selector Minhajul Abdein Nannu said here today while announcing the team.

"Team management has given a future plan. They have put up a plan in detail that which team they will face off in future and where they will play. So considering all the factors, we have to exclude Mahmudullah."

"We think the management had shrewdly planned the way they wanted to go ahead. The head coach also is clear to how he wants to operate the team. We also had a discussion with captain Shakib Al Hasan and then the decision was taken."

The 37-year old Mahmudullah Riyad last played against England in March this year and scored just 31, 32 and 8 runs in three matches. His strike rate was criticized, while his fielding was shaky that cost Bangladesh some crucial runs.

Selectors then dropped him from the national team in the name of rest.

Mahmudullah continued to be overlooked as the likes of Shamim, Afif Hossain and Mahedi were considered ahead of him. In the recent fitness camp, he got 17 in yo-yo test, which is considered fair enough.

Ofspinning allroudner Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, who last played an ODI for Bangladesh back in 2021, returned to the side alongside left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed. Nasum last played an ODI during the Ireland series at home in March this year.

Abdein said Nasum is chosen over Taijul Islam as the team management wants a defensive spinner, considering the condition and opponents strength in the Asia Cup.

"Taijul is an attacking spinner while Nasum is basically a defensive spinner. At this moment, we need spinner like Nasum.

There was as usually no surprise in the pace department as its stayed the same for the Tigers with Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, and Hasan Mahmud all included in the squad.

The hybrid model Asia Cup starts on August 30. Bangladesh drawn in Group B, will play their first match against co-host Sri Lanka on August 31 at Kandy and take on Afghanistan in the second game on September 3 at Lahore, Pakistan.

Two teams from each group will move up in the second round to form a Super Four where each team will face off each other before the two teams with highest points will play the final.

Full squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Sheikh Mahedi, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Naim Sheikh.

Standby - Taijul Islam, Saif Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha