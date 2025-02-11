Taskforce Suggests Making Emergency Reserves to Boost Food Security



Dhaka: A taskforce of the interim government has recommended establishing emergency security reserves to bolster the country’s food security. “To bolster food security, Bangladesh currently maintains reserve stocks of food commodities. So, we recommended expanding this approach to include additional security reserves for essential goods such as diesel, fertilizers, and edible oils – all of which are prone to price volatility due to reliance on imports,” said the taskforce in a recent report.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the report emphasized that while long-term strategies, such as transitioning to solar and wind energy or increasing local production of edible oil seeds, are vital, establishing in-country security reserves can provide more immediate stability in pricing and supply. Education and Planning Adviser Professor Wahiduddin Mahmud handed over the report of the taskforce on “Re-strategising the Economy and Mobilising Resources for Equitable and Sustainable Development” to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on January 30.





The 12-member taskforce was formed on September 10 to reframe the development strategies, find out leakages in the financial system, and restore discipline in project implementation. The actions and recommendations presented serve as an initial roadmap for economic reform, embodying a vision for a transformed Bangladesh that is responsive to its people’s needs.





By prioritizing impactful projects in healthcare, education, and governance, the interim government can restore trust in public institutions and create momentum for sustained progress.

