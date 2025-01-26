Taskin Erases Shakib from BPL Record Book



Dhaka: Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed erased Shakib Al Hasan from the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) record book by claiming the most number of wickets in a single edition at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today. Taskin, the Durbar Rajshahi captain, went past the veteran allrounder during his side’s game against Rangpur Riders, a match that his side won by 2 runs.

According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Taskin finished with figures of 2-25, taking his wicket tally to 24 from 11 matches. The fast bowler first equaled Shakib’s record by dismissing Steven Taylor in the first over. He then surpassed Shakib by trapping Rakibul Hasan leg-before in his last over. Previously, left-arm spinner Shakib held the record with 23 wickets in 15 matches for Dhaka Dynamites during the 2018-2019 season.

From the onset of this BPL season, Taskin has been in excellent form, even though his team Rajshahi Durbar faced challenges. In just the second match, Taskin made a mark in the BPL record book by claiming 7-19 against Dha

ka Capital, the best bowling figure in BPL history and the third-best in recognized T20 cricket.

Only two bowlers had previously claimed a seven-wicket haul in T20 cricket, and Taskin became the third cricketer to achieve this feat. During the 2018-19 season, when Shakib set the record for the highest number of wickets in a single season, Taskin was also a contender. However, playing for Sylhet Sixers at the time, he finished with 22 wickets from 12 matches.