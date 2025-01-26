Taxpayers Can Submit Income Tax Returns Online Year-Round with Extra Charges



Dhaka: Taxpayers can submit their income tax returns year-round through an online system, but they will incur extra charges. National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan made the announcement during a seminar on World Customs Day-2025 held at the Multipurpose Hall of the NBR in the capital’s Agargaon area today. Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed was present at the program as the chief guest.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the NBR Chairman noted that online return submission has been gaining popularity, with approximately 12 lakh taxpayers having already submitted their returns through this system. He expressed optimism that by January 31, 2025, the last day for individual taxpayers to submit returns, the number could reach around 14 lakhs. Despite this deadline, Rahman assured that people could continue to submit their returns online 365 days a year.





Rahman explained that while taxpayers could submit returns after January 31, the tax calculation would differ from those submitted before this date. Taxpayers choosing to file after the deadline would face an additional financial burden. He hinted that an extra charge of two percent over the tax amount would apply for each month beyond the deadline. The maximum period for this additional charge is 24 months, with no interest exceeding 48 percent.

