Three Killed in Separate Road Accidents in Dinajpur



Dhaka: Three people were killed in two separate road accidents in Dinajpur over the last 24 hours.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, a cyclist was killed after being crushed under the wheel of a truck on the Parbatipur-Phulbari road in the Bhabanipur Sherpur area of Parbatipur upazila at 10 am today. The deceased was identified as Saidul Islam, 36, son of Sharif Uddin, a resident of Sujapur village in Phulbari upazila of the district. Parbatipur Model Police Station Officer in Charge (OC) Abdus Salam stated that the body was recovered from the scene.





In a separate incident, a woman and a child were killed when a passenger bus of Bahan Paribahan hit their easy bike in the Dos Mile area of Kaharol Upazila on Friday evening, as reported by Dinajpur Dosh Mile Highway Police Station OC Inspector Mokhlesur Rahman. The deceased were identified as Nargis Begum, 40, wife of Shariful Islam of Hirarhat area of Dinajpur Sadar upazila, and her two-month-old granddaughter Humaira.





The accident occurred while Nargis Begum, her two daughters-Lisa Akhter and Ripa Akhter-and granddaughter Humaira, daughter of Ripa Akhter, were returning home from Birganj upazila of the district on an easy bike when a passenger bus collided with the easy bike, according to the OC. The injured persons were taken to Dinajpur Medical College Hospital, where they were undergoing treatment. Humaira and Nargis Begum succumbed to their injuries this morning, Dinajpur Hospital Ward Master Masud Rana confirmed.

