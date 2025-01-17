Three Motorcyclists Killed in Gopalganj Road Accident



Gopalganj: Three motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in the Hirannyakandi area on the Dhaka-Khulna highway of Kashiani upazila here this morning. The deceased were motorcycle rider Hridoy Mrida, 18, son of Monir Mridha, and two co-riders, Dipu Das, 18, son of Bishnu Das, a student of class nine, and Bishal Nag, 19, a student of class eight.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the accident occurred when the three were on their way to the nearby Kalinagar area of Boalmari upazila under Faridpur district to drink date juice. A bus, which could not be identified immediately after the accident due to dense fog, hit their motorcycle in front of Shampan Highway restaurant on the Dhaka-Khulna highway around 6 am.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhanga Highway Police Station M Rakibuzzaman stated that Dipu Das and Bishal Nag died on the spot. Critically injured Hridoy Mridha was declared dead after local people rushed him to Kashiani Upazila Health Complex.





The police are working to identify the bus involved in the accident, and necessary legal action is underway, added the OC.

