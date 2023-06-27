General

There is now influence of monsoon wind across the country. The weather throughout the country remains partly to generally cloudy due to this.

According to the Meteorological Forecasting Division, few places of Koshi, Bagmati and Karnali provinces are witnessing light to moderate rainfall along with thunder and lightning.

There is possibility of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning at some places of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki and Karnali provinces and few places of rest of the provinces this afternoon, added the Division.

Similarly, heavy rainfall is likely to take place at one or two places of Koshi and Bagmati provinces. Wind and storm has been forecast at many places of Koshi and Madhes provinces and few places of Bagmati and Gandaki provinces.

Likewise, there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall at some places of Koshi, Gandaki, Lumbini and Sudurpaschim provinces, and heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi, Gandaki, Lumbini and Sudurpaschim provinces tonight.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal