Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Sudan Kirati has said that Tourism Act would be brought soon.

At an interaction programme organised by Bhojpur-Pauwadunga Sewa Samaj here today, Minister Kirati said relevant Tourism Act will be released for the country's overall tourism development.

The Minister Kirati said that the Tourism Act would be formulated by taking feedback from the experts and stakeholders.

"I will work to draft the Tourism Act from Sunday by taking feedback for a month," he added.

On the occasion, he argued that country's balanced development was not likely if the existing development model were not changed.

Likewise, former minister Shaker Prasad Koirala said that Bhojpur district has a bright future since its carries immense development opportunities.

Bhojpur district could be a model district in the country in terms of education, tourism, agriculture and sports, and called for support from the stakeholders.

Also speaking at the event, Chancellor of Nepal Academy Bhupal Rai, former ministers Hemraj Rai and Tanka Dhakal also shared their views for the overall development of Bhojpur district.

Source: National News Agency