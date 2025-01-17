Tulip Involved in Corruption as She Belongs to Sheikh Family: Rizvi



Dhaka: BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed today stated that it is almost impossible to find an example of an MP from the UK committing corruption, but Tulip Siddiq belongs to the Sheikh family, which he claims is why she is involved in corruption even after becoming an MP there. “Tulip Siddiqui grew up and studied in London. It is unthinkable that an MP from England would commit corruption. But her genes are from the Sheikh family of Bangladesh. Even after studying there and becoming an MP, she could not cross the boundary of her Sheikh family’s genetic link,” said Rizvi.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Rizvi made these remarks at a memorial meeting on the martyrdom anniversary of ATM Khaled, the founder convener of Bangladesh Agricultural University unit Chhatra Dal. He also alleged that deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina has signed a $5 billion deal with Russia for the Rooppur nuclear project and claimed that there are allegations of her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and his niece, MP Tulip of England, taking bribes. Rizvi added that the money was withdrawn from a Malaysian bank, and this has been clearly reported in the media.





Rizvi further questioned why India provided shelter to Sheikh Hasina at that time. He posed questions about Sheikh Hasina’s status in India today, mentioning that both of her passports have been cancelled. Despite this, he questioned how India continues to host her, referring to Sheikh Hasina as a “corrupt person and killer of students.”





Demanding justice for the murder of ATM Khaled, Rizvi expressed frustration over the lack of trials for the killers, saying, “It has been so long, why haven’t the killers been tried now?” The event was also addressed by BNP Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon, Research Affairs Secretary Shamimur Rahman Shamim, and Krishak Dal Joint Secretary and agriculturist Shahadat Hossain Biplob, among others. The meeting was moderated by Agriculturist Dr. Rashedul Hasan Harun and Dr. GKM Mostafizur Rahman.

