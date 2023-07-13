General

Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Rekha Sharma, has said two districts of each province would be developed as 'fully telecommunication' districts in coming fiscal year.

Responding to queries of members in course of deliberation on different headings pertaining to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology under the Appropriation Bill, 2080 BS in today's meeting of the National Assembly, Minister Sharma shared that necessary infrastructures would be added to provide quality telecommunication services across the country.

The Ministry was active to expand the service as well as to improve its quality, she shared, adding that the programme of expanding quality telecommunication service at major highways has been forwarded with priority.

Stating that broadband internet service launched with an objective of increasing access of information and communications has reached the centre of all local levels, the Communications Minister viewed that a target has been set to take qualitative internet service in all wards.

Broadband internet service has been installed at 4,390 health centres and 5,318 community secondary schools, she mentioned, adding activities to expand broadband internet in all community schools and health centres has been initiated through Nepal Telecom Authority in coming fiscal year.

Minister Sharma said, "Service providers have been encouraged to provide quality telecom service using latest technology. Permission has been granted to Nepal Telecom Company Ltd for trail of 5G service. The 5G service will be expanded in a commercial manner in coming fiscal year."

Pointing out that reducing the risk of cyber security with the increasing use of information technology has become challenge, she stressed that the Ministry has been carrying out activities to make social media dignified and systematic by bringing it under the ambit of law.

The Communications Minister expressed commitment that a concrete step would be taken to make social media dignified by formulating laws in coming fiscal year.

The government is planning to formulate an electronic data security policy to ensure data protection, storage, and utilization. The National Cyber Security Policy is in its final phase of preparation," announced the Minister. The Cyber Security Operation Centre, which operates round the clock, will be enhanced for better effectiveness. Additionally, a cyber- response team will be established to assess and mitigate cyber security risks. To reduce cyber security risks on websites, a wave monitoring system has been launched, according to the Minister.

In terms of infrastructure, the government will upgrade the government data center and establish a disaster recovery center in Hetauda. Furthermore, privately-run data centers will be upgraded and regulated to enhance their security.

The Minister acknowledged that with the advancement of information technology, traditional roles and responsibilities of the postal department have diminished."The government plans to integrate structures with fewer responsibilities to improve service delivery efficiency and promote austerity."

The Minister went on to say that presence and roles of the Postal Saving Bank, established in 2034 BS to facilitate small-scale savings, had also been reduced due to the expansion of saving and credit cooperatives, banks, and financial institutions. Consequently, the government has initiated the process of terminating postal saving services by transferring bank accounts and savings to Rastriya Banijya Bank (RBB), according to her.

As she said, there is a programme to establish the Film City in Dolakha through a partnership with the private sector, facilitated by the Film Development Board. The government aims to promote historical films and documentaries that highlight struggles and incidents with the intention of driving social transformations.

Source: National News Agency Nepal