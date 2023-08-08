General

Two women stranded in flood at Kalapani of Shuklaphanta Municipality-7 were rescued safely last night.

A team of the Armed Police Force, Nepal Police, and people's representatives rescued Gaumati Saud, 35, and Niramala Bhandari, 40, after they were stranded beyond the flooded Syali stream while grazing buffaloes at Hirapurphant.

The stream was flooded after huge rainfall in Chure area.

Ward No 7 member in Shuklaphanta Municipality, Keshab Singh Thagunna, shared that after they got information about the women trapped beyond the stream due to flood with heavy rainfall, collective efforts were made for the rescue.

The women who had crossed the stream to graze buffaloes did not return home till late evening. So, all sides reached the site and rescued them using rope.

Meanwhile, the flooded Doda River damaged vegetables, paddy and sugarcane at Tilaki last night. Disaster management committee chair Mangal Prasad Chaudhari said the river eroded the land and damaged crops in the vicinity.

More than 24 farmers lost their crops- paddy and sugarcane.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal