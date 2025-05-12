UML Engages Provincial Leaders in Policy and Budget Talks for Fiscal Year 2082/83



Lalitpur: The ruling CPN (UML) convened a virtual meeting with provincial assembly members to deliberate on the provincial government’s policy, program, and budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2082/83. The discussions were conducted from the UML central office in Chyasal, Lalitpur, and involved key provincial leaders, including the Chief Minister, various ministers, and assembly members.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Bishnu Prasad Poudel, the party’s Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Finance Minister, outlined the central government’s approach to budget preparation. He emphasized the critical areas that provinces should focus on while drafting their budgets for the new fiscal year.





During the meeting, Shankar Pokharel, the party’s General Secretary, urged the provincial leaders to devise a policy, program, and budget that prioritize the needs of the people. The meeting also featured input from CPN-UML provincial assembly leaders and the chief ministers of all seven provinces, who shared their perspectives on the budget planning process.

