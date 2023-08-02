General

Criminal activities have increased in the country lately. Over 10,000 incidents of crime took place in the past two years, according to the Police Headquarters.

In the fiscal year, 2022/23, the total 56,319 incidents of crime took place as compared to 46,902 in the FY, 2021/22.

Of 56,319 incidents of crime of various nature registered in the FY, 2022/23, over 23,000 are yet to be settled, said the police.

The number of incidents of crime has increased in the FY, 2022/23 as compared to the FY, 2021/22, said Deputy Inspector General of Police Kuber Kadayat, also the central spokesperson for the police.

In the FY, 2022/23, highest 16,627 incidents of crime took place in the Kathmandu Valley followed by 9,844 in Madhes Province, and 8,720 in Koshi Province.

Likewise, Bagmati Province has recorded 4,679 incidents of crime, Gandaki 4,177, Lumbini 6,997, Karnali 1,729, and Sudurpaschim 3,503.

Forty three incidents of crime have been registered with the Central Investigation Bureau. Banking offences and cybercrimes are found to have increased in the recent period, he said.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal