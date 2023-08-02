General

Ambassador of Nepal to the United States of America, Shreedhar Khatry said the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has been a crucial partner for the socio-economic development of Nepal.

He said this while inaugurating the screening of audio-visual material related to the promotion of tourism of Nepal at Washington DC on Tuesday.

The tourism publicity material was jointly developed by the USAID and Nepal Tourism Board for promoting tourism in Nepal.

On the occasion, Khatry said abundant natural heritages and cultural diversity of Nepal has always played laudable role in global arena.

Nepal's democratic process and liberal economic policy have opened up avenues for foreign investment, he said, underlining the need of spurring investment in the areas of energy, tourism, agriculture and information technology.

At the programme, USAID's deputy assistant administrator for Asia, Anjali Kaur shared that the USAID has placed priority on agriculture, tourism and information technology for Nepal's development.

"We are pleased to collaborate with the Nepal Tourism Board for Nepal's tourism development. USAID would continue its support to Nepal's efforts for development", she noted.

The US Television Channel, PBS, has developed audio-visual materials related to the promotion of tourism in Nepal. The materials, prepared by PBS channel programme presenter and executive producer Denis Oho, would be screened in other areas.

Also present on the occasion were former US Ambassador to Nepal Peter Bord, NRNA Chairperson Dr Arjun Banjade and embassy officials.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal