Verdicts Expected in ICT Cases for July Killings by October: Asif Nazrul



Dhaka: Law Adviser Dr. Asif Nazrul announced today that verdicts in three or four cases currently under trial with the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) regarding the July uprising killings are anticipated by October. During a press conference at his ministry’s conference room, Dr. Nazrul expressed optimism about the timeline for these verdicts.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the ousted Prime Minister, prominent Awami League leaders, and police personnel are among those accused of crimes against humanity and genocide in connection with the July killings. Dr. Nazrul indicated that his confidence in the timeline stems from consultations with the prosecution team involved in the trials.





He further elaborated on the progress made within the tribunal, noting significant advancements since amendments to the International Crimes Tribunal Act and the establishment of the ICT. The tribunal has been operating at full capacity for the past four months, allowing for expedited proceedings.





Dr. Nazrul highlighted that over 300 allegations have been registered with the court, with the prosecution formally submitting 16 cases after meticulous scrutiny. Investigations in four of these cases are expected to conclude by the end of the month, after which formal trial proceedings will commence following the formation of charges.





The law adviser explained that, per legal provisions, the defense will have a three-month period once the trial begins, with testimony anticipated to start in April. Due to continuous hearings, verdicts in the three to four cases are expected within four to six months.





He acknowledged the diligent efforts of the prosecution and investigation teams, who are working tirelessly. Dr. Nazrul also mentioned the anticipated receipt of a report from the United Nations in the coming days, which he believes will significantly contribute to ensuring a fair and impartial trial.





Progress in investigating the July killings has been noteworthy, with the recent appointment of eight investigation officers, Dr. Nazrul stated. However, challenges persist due to ‘ghost cases,’ as the recruitment of the prosecution team was finalized only two months ago, and numerous such cases were registered.





He revealed that a list of 16,429 ghost cases has been prepared for dismissal, with 1,214 cases set to be withdrawn in the coming week. Responding to inquiries about efforts to bring back Sheikh Hasina, Dr. Nazrul emphasized that while legal provisions allow for the trial of fugitive accused, efforts to ensure her return will persist, despite potential resistance from India.

