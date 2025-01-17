Vermicomposting Fosters Self-Reliance Among Netrokona Farmers



Netrokona: Many farmers of the district have become successful in making them self-reliant by producing and marketing vermicompost, a natural fertilizer made from organic waste that has been broken down by earthworms. Vermicompost, or earthworm fertilizer, is becoming well-liked in all 10 upazilas of the district, including Madan, Mohanganj, and Kendua, as the fertilizer amplifies the quantity of organic elements in soil, which can improve soil quality and crop yields also.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, aside from male farmers, female farmers are making profits by producing the fertilizer with little effort and seed money. The local upazila agricultural office is providing various suggestions on how to produce earthworm fertilizer, creating enthusiasm among rural people on manufacturing the natural fertilizer. Currently, at least 100 farmers of six villages under the union parishad are producing vermicompost and using it on their land along with selling additional amounts of the fertilizer after meeting their own demand.





Shakil Mahmud Khan, Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officer of Bekhairhati Block, highlighted that farmers are producing vermicompost or earthworm fertilizer and also applying the compost on their land. “Many people in my block are currently making good profit by producing this fertilizer commercially in line with our suggestions,” he said. “There is no alternative to organic fertilizer in protecting soil’s health. The use of this fertilizer keeps the soil healthy, increases soil fertility, and increases crop productivity,” he continued.





Zarina Akhter of Bekhairhati under the Dalpa union in Kendua upazila started producing vermicompost in January of 2017. She said, “Currently, I sell 20-30 maunds of vermicompost every month at a cost of Taka 400 to 600 per maund.” Raki Emran, a resident of the same area, mentioned that the initiative, which started with just a few individuals, has now inspired about a hundred farmers to produce and profit from organic fertilizer.





Kendua Upazila Agriculture Officer Humayun Dildar shared that farmers in all 13 unions of the upazila have been imparted training on vermicompost production. He emphasized that vermicompost can be used on all types of crops, including paddy, wheat, jute, and vegetables, among others. He further stated that the fertilizer improves soil fertility, air circulation, and reduces crop production costs.





Mohammad Nuruzzaman, Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), confirmed that the production of vermicompost is increasing in various upazilas of the district, benefiting many farmers. He also stressed that the agriculture department is encouraging farmers to produce this fertilizer to ensure safer agricultural yields.

